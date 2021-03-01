Leading women activists and journalists to talk about tackling violence against women and girls in Turkey

On March 8, 2021 from 10.00 to 12.00 we will be marking International Women’s Day in Turkey at the webinar “Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) with Turkey’s leading feminists”.

The meeting will bring together leading women activists and journalists to talk about Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls.

The meeting will be moderated by Cansu Çamlıbel, Editor-in-Chief, Duvar English, a prominent journalist and member of IPI’s national committee. Cansu will be joined by leading Turkish actor Demet Evgar, Elif Ege of Mor Çati, Melis Alphan, freelance journalist and Rümeysa Çamdereli from Havle Kadın Derneği.

The meeting is hosted by MEP Nacho Sánchez Amor, the European Parliament’s rapporteur on Turkey and organised in collaboration with the International Press Institute, the EU Turkey Forum, Human Rights Watch and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Host/Opening remarks:

MEP Nacho Sánchez Amor, European Parliament Rapporteur for Turkey

Moderator :

Cansu Çamlıbel, Editor-in-Chief, Duvar English

Speakers:

Keynote: Demet Evgar, actress (TBC)

Elif Ege, Mor Cati, Violence Against Women and the Istanbul Convention

Melis Alphan, freelance journalist and targeted for online harassment

Rümeysa Çamdereli, Halve Kadin Dernegi, campaigner against sexual abuse of children and child marriage

Organised by:

* International Press Institute

* EU Turkey Forum

* Human Rights Watch

* Committee to Protect Journalists