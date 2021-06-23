Sulabh Srivastava, a reporter for ABP Ganga news channel, was found dead on the night of June 13 in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. The police claimed that he had met with an accident while riding his motorcycle on the way back from work. A day before his death the journalist had written to the local police authorities expressing fear for his life owing to his investigative reports on local liquor mafia. An investigation into his death is underway.
