Time to step out with the IPI global network of journalists, editors and publishers at the 2021 IPI World Congress 2021. Join us in Vienna or join us on-line: It’s a hybrid — some face to face, some on-line and some a mix of the two, designed to bring the global journalism community together, and to suit you.

The world emerging from the pandemic needs journalism that meets the needs of the moment more than ever.

Join the conversation about how we advance, protect and sustain a journalism that lights up the world with its power of storytelling. The World Congress of the IPI global network is more than a conference. We’re a movement for journalism.

We’ll journey beyond the noise to the heart of what matters: journalism that informs our communities, makes sense of the world we live in, and holds power to account. For journalism to thrive we need to secure the infrastructure that supports it:

* Stories you can trust: the best of journalism in the (dis)information age – from around the world and around the corner.

* The rights that let us do our job: press freedom, safety and a democratic media environment, all of which are under threat globally.

* A media business that sustains us: understanding our audience and the opportunities technology offers to deliver journalism and news products that delight and serve our communities.

For more than 70 years, IPI has defended and promoted press freedom and independent journalism. The IPI World Congress is our flagship event and a top international forum for discussing these issues, gathering more than 300 leading media professionals from over 40 countries each year. We’ll debate, present, mentor; we’ll share our ideas, passions, failures and stories in discussions, presentations, masterclasses and workshops, one-on-one, on stage and over zoom.

We are proud to co-host the 2021 World Congress with the Vienna-based Presseclub Concordia and Austria’s public broadcaster, ORF. Additional partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

So step out — and step into the 2021 IPIWoCo!

***

The 2021 World Congress will run from 15-17 September as a truly global and hybrid online and IRL event.

Draft programme will be available soon!



***

Step into the 2021 IPIWoCo Date: September 15 – 17, 2021

Format : Hybrid (in person and online)

Location: Vienna, Austria (IRL) + Online (Zoom)

Format

• Wednesday, 15 September – all zoom for our global audience.

• Thursday, 16 September – a series of small group masterclasses, meet-ups and round-table discussions focussed on sharing experiences and finding solutions to some of the big challenges we face.

Evening programme: Celebration of Journalism – Awards ceremony and networking

• Friday, 17 September – a mix of keynotes, presentations and town-hall style meetings. Hybrid format (in person and online).

Evening programme: Drinks and networking event

Opportunities

The IPI World Congress offers exciting opportunities for sponsors, donors and supporters to connect with the global journalism community and support the IPI mission to promote and secure strong independent journalism that serves their communities.

To discuss sponsorship opportunities email jpark@ipi.media.

Other opportunities include:

Student newsroom produces transcripts, stories and video and audio from the congress for IPI publishing and social channels and beyond.

Local news scholarships provide a number of complimentary passes to local newsrooms.

Volunteers help us manage a smooth and friendly event.

For further information on these opportunities please contact mmiletic@ipi.media.