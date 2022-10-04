The IPI global network expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of Somalian journalist Ahmed Mohamed Shukur, a journalist and camera operator who was killed in a bomb attack while covering a military operation near Mogadishu on September 30. We call on authorities to swiftly and thoroughly investigate this killing and to step up protections for all journalists in the country.

According to reports, Shukur, who worked for Somali National Television (SNTV), was killed by a bomb explosion while on assignment covering a counter-terrorism operation conducted by the Somali security forces in the Basro neighborhood of Bal’ad district outside Mogadishu. The Al-Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attack, which also killed one security forces officer.

“We urge the authorities to provide more protection to journalists covering military operations in the country’’, Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, Secretary General of Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS), told IPI.

“The tragic killing of cameraman Ahmed Mohamed Shukur illustrates the often extremely dangerous conditions in which journalists and media workers in Somalia operate.” Amy Brouillette, IPI Director of Advocacy, said. “We strongly urge the government to scale up safety measures for journalists covering military operations. Journalists must be able to report freely and safely, even when covering conflict. Any attack against a journalist must be investigated thoroughly and swiftly as a matter of international law”, she said.