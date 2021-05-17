Sisay Fida, a journalist working for the Oromia Broadcasting Network, was shot dead on May 10 by suspected members of armed group Oromia Liberation Front in in Wellaga Zone of the Oromia region of Ethiopia. The police said that OLF members were responsible for the killing.
