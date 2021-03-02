Shahnaz, a woman media worker of Enkass Radio and Television was shot dead by unidentified assailants on March 2 as she was returning home from work in Jalalabad district of Nangahar province in Afghanistan. No group has claimed responsibility for the killing.
