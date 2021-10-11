Shahid Zehri, 35, a reporter for Metro 1 News, was killed when a grenade was thrown at his car in Hub district in Balochistan province on August 10. A banned organization Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.
More Articles
Recent Posts
- Greece: Justice Ministry must withdraw amendment on ‘false news’ October 12, 2021
- Greece: Little progress on Karaivaz murder investigation six months on October 11, 2021
- Post-election, Russia extends ‘foreign agent’ labels October 11, 2021
- Albania: MFRR urges government to scrap new Media and Information Agency October 11, 2021
- Turkey’s press freedom crisis compounded by increasing digital censorship October 9, 2021
- Nobel laureates show importance of free press in advancing peace October 8, 2021
- Tunisia shuts down broadcaster following critical comments October 7, 2021
- Remembering Anna Politkovskaya: ‘She became a role model for many young Russian journalists’ October 7, 2021