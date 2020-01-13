Safaa al-Ghali , a cameraman for Iraqi cable news outlet Dijla TV, was shot on January 10 outside a police station in Basra while he was sitting in a car with his colleague after covering the anti-government protests. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The interior minister of Iraq has ordered an investigation into the killings.
