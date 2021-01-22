Protesters seen all over Capitol building where pro-Trump supporters riot and breached the Capitol. Source: Shutterstock: lev radin.

On Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. U.S. EST, the International Press Institute and the IPI North American Committee will convene a Town Hall web meeting to highlight the rising threat of violence directed at reporters in the U.S. and discuss the best way to forge an alliance to share resources and experience that might help newsrooms to work safely in the field.

This will not be a safety training, but a wider discussion on what feels like a turning point in how journalists do their work in the United States.

Speakers:

* John Daniszewski, IPI North American Committee Co-Chair; Vice President and Editor at Large for Standards, The Associated Press

* John M. Donnelly, National Press Club Press Freedom team; Senior Writer, Congressional Quarterly/Roll Call

* John Minchillo, photographer, The Associated Press

* Julio Cortez, photographer, The Associated Press

* Dan Shelley, Executive Director, COO, Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)

* Judith Matloff, Senior Advisor, Safety Training, DART Center

* Charles M. Sennott, Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, The GroundTruth Project; Co-Founder, Report for America

* Chris Jones, journalist, Report for America/100 Days in Appalachia

* Dana Coester, Editor-in-Chief, 100 Days in Appalachia

* Jason Reich, Vice President, Corporate Security, New York Times

Please send an email to mmiletic@ipi.media to suggest topics and approaches that should be considered.