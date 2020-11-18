Rex Cornelio, a reporter for Energy 93.7 FM radio, was shot dead on May 5 in in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental. According to reports, Cornelio was riding home with his wife after work when two unidentified gunmen riding another motorbike opened fire. Police are investigating the case.
More Articles
Recent Posts
- SLAPPs: EU law needed to protect journalists against gag lawsuits November 18, 2020
- Journalist shot dead in the Philippines November 18, 2020
- States placing disproprotionate restrictions on independent media, groups warn November 18, 2020
- MFRR condemns arson attack on publisher of Scottish crime weekly November 17, 2020
- Czech government must reverse exclusion of critical media from press conferences November 17, 2020
- IPI mourns the death of long-time member Seymour Topping November 16, 2020
- IPI Membership News – November 2020 November 13, 2020
- Mexico: Setbacks to freedom of expression in 2020 November 13, 2020