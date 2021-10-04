Rama Kashyap, a journalist for ABP News TV Channel, was killed on November 3 in Lakhimpur Khiri district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. He was covering the visit of a federal minister when a mob attacked the car of the minister. Nine people were killed in the violence that began after four farmers were crushed to death under the minister’s car.
