New IPI Board member John Daniszewski talks about current challenges for the media in the U.S. and elsewhere and his hopes for the future

This interview is part of IPI’s series profiling our 10 new Executive Board members.

IPI recently talked with new Executive Board member John Daniszewski about journalism and press freedom. Daniszewski is the vice president of the Associated Press and the AP’s editor at large for standards. He is also on the board of the Pulitzer Prizes. He was elected as an IPI Executive Board member at the IPI World Congress in Vienna in September 2021.

Daniszewski said recent developments related to press freedom in the United States haven’t been positive. The attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, had a negative impact on journalism. “After the attack on the Capitol, many people started to see journalists as the enemy”, he said. “But in fact, journalists are needed for democracy to function.”

The attack on the Capitol weakened freedom of speech from the local level on up to higher levels. Daniszewski said incidents that undermine press freedom need to be talked about openly. The United States has a strong constitution that supports press freedom, and it should set an example for other countries. “The United States is a beacon for press freedom”, Daniszewski said. “If the United States doesn’t live up to that, it gives pretext to other countries to crack down on the role of journalism. Journalism is not a crime, and we need defend it.”

Is there any reason for optimism? John Daniszewski thinks people in the United States are now more attuned to journalism and recognize its importance for democracy. The new administration of the country also has a different approach to journalism compared to the previous one. Next year, the IPI World Congress will be organized in New York. Daniszewski considers it to be a homecoming for IPI, which was founded in the city in 1950.

For Daniszewski, there is rising concern about press freedom globally. He sees organized online harassment as an increasing trend. Daniszewski notes that it is often targeted in particular at female journalists. Experiencing online harassment can lead to self-censorship or cause a journalist to leave the field completely.

During his period as Executive Board member, Daniszewski hopes IPI will continue to closely monitor the state of press freedom around the world. “Journalism is internationally under assault. Especially freelancers are facing pressure. We need to shine a spotlight on the situation and protect them.” He also notes that a lot of journalists have fled Afghanistan. “We need to help them continue their work outside of their country”, he said.

Daniszewski considers IPI to have a huge role in promoting press freedom around the world. For him, IPI is a way for journalists to come together and push for change. “IPI is an organization that makes a difference. I’m proud to be part of it.” He encourages journalists to join the cause.