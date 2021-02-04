This press briefing will highlight the current situation in the country and the threats faced by independent media.

Vehicles carrying police officers park at Sule Pagoda Road in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 1, 2021. The army said that the senior members of the National League for Democracy (NLD), including State Counsellor of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, are being detained by the military. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

The International Press Institute (IPI), the global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists for press freedom, invites you to an online press briefing with

Soe Myint, Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of Mizzima Media Group, Myanmar

On 1 February 2021, a few hours before the swearing in of the newly elected Parliament, the Myanmar military carried out a coup d’état, detaining Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD), and President Win Myint.

The coup reverses Myanmar’s nearly decade-long transition to democracy. It also puts press freedom and safety of journalists at great risk in the country. Many TV and radio stations have been forced off air and publications are under threat from the government. Moreover, journalists covering demonstrations against the coup have been assaulted by security forces and government supporters.

Myanmar’s journalists, after suffering under decades of dictatorship, had fought hard for their basic rights. Where do things go from here? Can independent journalism in Myanmar survive? This press briefing will highlight the current situation in the country and the threats faced by independent media.

The briefing is limited to editors, journalists and other media representatives.

Moderator: Scott Griffen, Deputy Director, IPI