The IPI global network today urged authorities in Poland to immediately secure the release of Spanish freelance journalist Pablo González, who has been reporting on the arrival of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, and to provide more details on the reason for his arrest.

González, a journalist specializing in post-Soviet countries who has been covering the war in Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian crisis from close to the border, was arrested by the Polish Security Services at some point overnight on February 27, according to media reports.

Earlier that day, he had been reporting from the Polish city of Rzeszow for multiple Spanish news outlets including Público, Gara and LaSexta. On February 28, his lawyer Gonzalo Boye confirmed on Twitter that his client had been detained. The reason for his detention has not yet been made public and the journalists remains under arrest.

“The arrest of Pablo González by Polish authorities is profoundly concerning given the current need for independent reporting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and on the lives of those fleeing for safety”, IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen said. “We call on authorities in Poland to immediately release González and to clarify the reason for his detention. Poland must allow all journalists to operate freely on the border with Ukraine.”

#Poland: IPI urges @PolandMFA to immediately secure release of #Spanish freelance journalist @PabVis, who was detained in #Rzeszow near #Ukraine border, where he has been reporting for @publico_es on arrival of refugees. Authorities must provide reasons for his arrest. @boye_g pic.twitter.com/EWQnqUuzvi — IPI-The Global Network for Independent Journalism (@globalfreemedia) February 28, 2022

“My client, the Spanish journalist Pablo González, has been arrested in Poland for doing his job”, his lawyer said. “We demand that his physical integrity and his immediate release be guaranteed. Without freedom of the press, there is no democracy”.

According to Público, the journalist contacted them for the last time on Sunday night when he sent an article about the thousands of people arriving from Ukraine to escape the war. During that conversation, González had said that he was retiring for the night to rest. He was last active on Twitter at 12.13am that night.

The Basque Association of Journalists, Kazetariak, issued a statement demanding his immediate release. Several weeks ago, González was previously held for several hours in Ukraine. Multiple Spanish politicians also called on Polish authorities to release the journalist.