New episode of IPI podcast series “The Press Freedom Files” look into the impact of The Pegasus Project revelations – will they serve as a wake-up call?

What the journalistic community has long suspected – that surveillance of reportersis much more widespread than could be proven – became reality when Forbidden Stories and 16 other international news organisations released The Pegasus Project. Based on leaked information, the story revealed that over 180 journalists were listed as suspected targets of phone hacking using Pegasus, a spyware for governments whose claimed purpose is to monitor those suspected of serious crime and terrorist activity.

In our latest podcast episode, IPI Head of Digital Media and Innovation Javier Luque speaks with Marton Gergely, editor-in-chief of the independent weekly HVG in Hungary, and Siddharth Varadarajan, editor-in-chief of India’s The Wire, on the impact of these revelations on the journalistic community.

This episode of ‘The Press Freedom Files’ was produced by the International Press Institute (IPI) as part of its Newsrooms Ontheline project, which looks into measures to address online harassment in newsrooms. Newsrooms Ontheline is financially supported by a grant from the Adessium Foundation.