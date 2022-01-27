Hundreds of journalists demonstrated in almost 30 cities in Mexico on Tuesday, January 25. The protests were triggered by the recent murders of journalists Lourdes Maldonado, Margarito Martínez and José Luis Gamboa Arenas in the last three weeks, an unbearable tally even for Mexico, the deadliest country in the world for media workers. At least 150 journalists have been killed in Mexico in the last 25 years, according to IPI’s Death Watch.

In this episode, we try to answer to briefly basic questions which don’t have a simple answer: What is happening in Mexico? Why have institutions failed to protect reporters and what can be done about it? We’ll do it with the help of IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen and Javier Luque, head of digital communications at IPI.

Also available on