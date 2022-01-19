As many as 46 journalists were killed in 2021 in connection with their work. Of those 46, 28 were murdered in retaliation directly for what they published, 4 were killed while covering conflict, 2 lost their lives reporting on civil unrest, and 1 was killed while on assignment. 11 cases are still under investigation as to the motive. This is the data that the IPI Death Watch released last month, December 2021. However, this data only shows part of the tragedy. In Today in Short, we look into the causes behind these killings, we look into the WHY these senseless killings occur. A podcast produced by Javier Luque, Head of Digital Communications at IPI, with the help of IPI Advocacy Officer Anne ter Rele, who led IPI’s Death Watch research.
