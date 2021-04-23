Platform to promote the protection of journalism and safety of journalists

Ahead of Press Freedom Day on 3 May, the 14 partner organisations to the Council of Europe’s Platform to Promote the protection of journalism and the safety of journalists will publish their annual report, where they examine the threats to media freedom in Europe. The partner organisations will organise an online event to launch the report.

Speakers:

* Sarah Clarke, Head of Europe and Central Asia, ARTICLE 19

* Scott Griffen, Deputy Director, International Press Institute

* Ricardo Gutiérrez, General Secretary, European Federation of Journalists

* William Horsley, Media Freedom Representative, Association of European Journalists

* Tom Gibson, European Union Representative, Committee to Protect Journalists (moderator)