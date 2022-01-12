The IPI global network condemns the murder of Filipino radio commentator Jaynard Angeles, who was shot and killed Wednesday morning by unidentified gunmen in Sultan Kudarat. IPI urges Philippine authorities to thoroughly investigate the case.

Radio commentator Jaynard Angeles, who was also running for town councilor in Lambayong town in Sultan Kudarat, was shot dead by two gunmen at a car wash establishment in Tacurong City, according to reports by multiple media outlets. According to the initial report, Angeles was shot in the head and the murderers fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Angeles was a radio commentator for Radyo ni Juan Tacurorong. The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines wrote in a statement that Angeles was a “hard-hitting commentator” who had been a broadcaster for more than 10 years.

Angeles recently resigned from his position as station manager to run for office, but still worked as a commentator.

“Philippine authorities must immediately investigate the killing of Jaynard Angeles and determine whether his murder was related to this journalistic work”, IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen said. “Angeles’s killing is at least the third murder of a journalist in the past seven months. We condemn the continued violence against journalists and media workers in the Philippines, which is accompanied by unacceptable levels of impunity.”

According to IPI’s Death Watch, Radio commentator Renante Cortes was shot and killed in July 2021 outside of the radio station he worked at in Cebu. Jess Malabanan, a correspondent for Manila Standard Today and a long-time stringer for Reuters, was also similarly shot and killed by unidentified assailants outside of his house in December 2021.

The Philippines is considered one of the most dangerous places to work as a journalist. Journalist and IPI Executive Board member Maria Ressa, known for her critical reporting on President Rodrigo Duterte and his war on drugs, was awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. However, Ressa still faces charges from the Philippine government that could see her jailed for dozens of years.