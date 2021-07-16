Peter de Vries, a crime reporter in Netherlands, succumbed to his injuries on July 15. He was shot five times, including once in the head in the center of Amsterdam at around 7.45pm on July 6. Police have arrested two suspects linked to a mafia group.
More Articles
Recent Posts
- Belarus: Joint call condemning raids on media and HRDs and demanding the release of those detained July 16, 2021
- IPI mourns death of Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan July 16, 2021
- Turkish public broadcaster TRT moves farther from objective coverage with new appointees July 15, 2021
- Belgian film #FatUglySlut zeroes in on online abuse against women July 15, 2021
- Death of Dutch journalist Peter de Vries a sad day for Europe July 15, 2021
- Journalists arrested and harassed in Cuba July 14, 2021
- Indian journalist detained since last year still awaiting trial July 14, 2021
- Poland: Independent media under attack again as PiS moves against TVN24 July 14, 2021