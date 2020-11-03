Pelumi Onifade, 20, a journalist working for Gboa TV, was killed in Lagos when we went to cover a protest at an abbatoir in Lagos. He had been arrested by the Lagos State Task Force while he was filming the looting at the abbatoir. The case is under investigation.
