Turkey should investigate new allegations regarding the unsolved murders of two prominent investigative journalists, Uğur Mumcu and Kutlu Adalı, in Turkey and Northern Cyprus in the 1990s, the International Press Institute (IPI) said today.

New and serious claims about the involvement of the Turkish government and military officials in the two murders were recently raised by a well-known mafia figure, Sedat Peker. The claims were made as part of a series of videos published in recent weeks in which Peker alleges a range of serious crimes committed by powerful figures in Turkey.

In the seventh video released on May 23, Peker accused former Interior Minister Mehmet Ağar, who was previously sentenced to five years in prison for working with organized crime figures and “managing a criminal organization” in the 1990s, of being involved with the Uğur Mumcu killing in 1993.