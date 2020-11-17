Parag Bhuyan, a senior reporter for the Pratidin daily, succumbed to injuries on November 12, after being knocked down by a car near his house in Tinsukhia district of Assam state. The journalists had reported about the government corruption in the district. His family members alleged that Bhuyan was targeted for his work. The state government has ordered an inquiry by the criminal investigation department.
