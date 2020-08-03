Pablo Morrugares of news website PM Noticias, was shot dead by an unidentified gunmen, as he was dining at a restaurant along with his police bodyguard on August 2 in the Mexican city of Iguala in the southwestern state of Guerrero. The journalist had survived an assassination attempt in 2016. Police are investigating the case.
