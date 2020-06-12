The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists for press freedom, organized an online press briefing with IPI Executive Board member Maria Ressa, founder of the Philippines news website Rappler, on Wednesday, June 10.

The press briefing was to inform you about the upcoming judgement in the cyber-libel trial against Ressa. The Manila Trial Court will deliver a ruling on June 15 in the case, which is based on trumped-up charges.

Ressa has been repeatedly targeted by the Philippines government for her fearless journalism. In a bid to silence Ressa, the government has filed as many as 11 cases against her and Rappler.

Speakers:

Maria Ressa, CEO and Executive Editor, Rappler

Theodore Te, Philippines-based lawyer for Maria Ressa



Moderator: Scott Griffen, Deputy Director, International Press Institute (IPI)