The COVID-19 crisis creates environments that enhance risks for corruption, undue influence and bribery. These factors can put lives at risk, distort markets, divert vital healthcare resources, and further deteriorate trust in government and businesses at a time when it’s needed more than ever. Both short- and long-term corruption and integrity risks can arise in emergency procurement, economic recovery measures, and international business transactions. How can governments and businesses address these risks and maintain the rule of law, public integrity, and business ethics?

Opening remarks: Jeffrey Schlagenhauf, OECD Deputy Secretary-General

Moderator: Axel Threlfall, Editor at Large, Reuters

Panellists:

Drago Kos, Chair of the OECD Working Group on Bribery

Marco Reggiani, General Counsel for Legal, Governance, Compliance, ERM & HSEQ of SNAM, and Vice-Chair of the Business at OECD Anti-Corruption Committee

Anne Rivera, Head of the Competence Centre for Contracts and Procurement and Head of the FDFA Compliance Office, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Switzerland, and Co-Chair of the OECD Working Party of Senior Public Integrity Officials

Barbara Trionfi, Executive Director, International Press Institute (IPI)