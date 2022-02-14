Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported on February 8 that Elena Milashina, a prominent investigative journalist for the paper, had been forced to leave Russia due to threats against her. IPI calls on the Russian authorities to investigate the threats against Milashina. The safety of Milashina and all other journalists must be ensured.

Milashina is known for her reports on human rights issues in Chechnya. She recently reported on the retaliation of Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russian Republic of Chechnya, against the family of a former judge, Saidi Yangulbayev. The family became a target after son Ibragim Yangulbayev started reporting on human rights violations committed in Chechnya on the Telegram channel “Wolves Creed” in 2015.

In January 2022, another son of the family, human rights defender Abubakar Yangulbayev, reported kidnappings of the family’s relatives in Chechnya. After his report, the mother of the family, Zarema Musayeva, was kidnapped from the Russian city of Nizhni Novgorod on January 20, and taken to Chechnya.

After Milashina reported about the case, Kadyrov named her a “terrorist” along with the head of The Committee Against Torture, Igor Kalyapin.

Novaya Gazeta released a public statement concerning the recent threats. “We do not consider this a conflict between the editorial board and Kadyrov. This is not our private matter. It is up to the federal authorities, the Kremlin, to react to such blatant behaviour that outraged many. After all, Kadyrov is the head of one of the regions of the Russian Federation”, the statement said.

Milashina is currently in a safe and undisclosed location outside of the Russian Federation. The decision on her departure from Russia was made by the editorial team of Novaya Gazeta to ensure her safety. A Novaya Gazeta spokesperson told IPI they have no chance of knowing when she will be able to return to Russia. When asked about possible actions the newspaper is taking, they say the best thing to do is to continue their work as an independent media.

“We strongly condemn the threats against Milashina and urge Russian authorities to investigate the threats thoroughly”, IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen said. “It is shocking that a journalist must leave her home because of her work. Russia is responsible for the safety of its journalists. These threats must not go unpunished.”

Milashina continues to report on human rights issues in Chechnya from her new location. This is not the first time Kadyrov has threatened Milashina. In April 2020, Kadyrov issued a violent threat against her after she wrote a critical article about COVID-19 measures in Chechnya.

Novaya Gazeta was founded in 1993. Its journalists have faced threats and violence for their work on numerous occasions, including for the paper’s coverage of Chechnya. Last year marked 15 years since the murder of IPI World Press Freedom Hero and Novaya Gazeta journalist Anna Politkovskaya. Since then, 33 Russian journalists have lost their lives due to their work according to IPI’s Death Watch. In 2021, the co-founder and former editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, Dmitry Muratov, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.