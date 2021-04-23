Questions about the NewsSpectrum grants? Join our first info webinar!

Representatives of the International Press Institute (IPI) and the European Association of Daily Newspapers in Minority and Regional Languages (MIDAS) will give a brief overview of the 2021 NewsSpectrum grants and answer your questions about both fellowship programmes:

The briefing will offer an opportunity to learn more about the application process and requirements for the fellowship from:

* Scott Griffen, IPI Deputy Director

* Anna-Kira Pirhofer, Eurac Research, Projects and Communications, MIDAS

The webinar will be held via Zoom.

Pre-registration required. Please register here.

Keep in mind that you will find further information about both grant schemes on the NewsSpectrum website, including on our FAQ page, which is being regularly updated to answer common questions we get.

NewsSpectrum Info Webinar Date: Tuesday, April 27

Time: 16:00 CEST

Platform: Zoom

Registration: pre-registration required.

About NewsSpectrum Fellowships

NewsSpectrum fellowship programme is open to minority-language journalists and other media professionals in the EU (including Roma and migrant languages). It aims to encourage working partnerships between minority- and majority-language news outlets. The programme supports collaborative reporting projects (including investigative journalism) as well as work placements by minority-language media professionals at leading media outlets in Europe.

NewsSpectrum expects to fund 40 fellowships in 2021.The deadline for applications is May 28. More here.

The NewsSpectrum programme is co-funded by the European Commission within the framework of the pilot project “Internship opportunities for Minority Language Media”, with additional financial support from ERIAC. Further partnerships will be announced as they are confirmed.

Read the announcement in 28 languages

Translation available at newsspectrum.eu