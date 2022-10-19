Join our local news community in conversation with newsroom leaders introducing their recipe for success.

We are excited to launch a new series of virtual newsroom visits for newsroom innovators and leaders. This series, part of our Media Innovation and Local News Network, brings you inside our members’ newsrooms across three continents, to discuss with them the strategies they have developed to manage their team, growth and community-engagement and what has worked.

We want to share the lessons that newsroom leaders are learning as they navigate the digital transformation. It’s about levelling up the floor of the industry’s understanding and knowledge and creating opportunities for newsroom wisdom to flow between countries and continents, and for niche digital expertise, on everything from business models, product and audience, to new journalism formats, to be shared so we are all able to do the best journalism we can for our communities.

Get ready to meet the people who are leading some of the most innovative newsrooms, hear how they innovate with solutions to the challenges we all face and swap insights with colleagues around the world.

NEWSROOM VISITS PROGRAMME

FOR OCT-DEC 2022

(more information about the event format and registration available below ↓)

Tuesday, October 25 at 2 PM CEST (check your local time here)



Topics covered: How The Continent set up its growing team and built a distribution format (hint: messenger!) that is constantly expanding its audience segment, even beyond Africa, and what it takes to sustain their success. Hosted by:

Simon Allison , editor-in-chief



Sipho Kings , editorial director

Kiri Rupiah , communities editor

The Continent is an innovative digital newspaper covering Pan-African news viewed through the lens of locals impacted by each story. Space for each session is limited!

Tuesday, November 8th at 2 PM CEST (check your local time here)



Topics covered: How they deliver a mixture of in-depth and breaking news coverage via newsletters and social media. Hosted by:

Dhanya Rajendran, editor-in-chief

editor-in-chief Ragamalika Karthikeyan, special projects editor

The News Minute is a newsroom covering everything from child rights and politics to culture from a feminist perspective, targeting local audiences in India’s southern states of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Wednesday, December 7th at 2 PM CEST (check your local time here)



Topics covered: Visual storytelling, social media, engaging young audiences and new media. Hosted by:

Jazmín Acuña , co-founder and editorial director

, co-founder and editorial director Alejandro Valdez Sanabria, co-founder

El Surtidor is a digital news outlet from Paraguay specialized in visual journalism, providing in-depth coverage of the climate crisis, gender issues, power relations and disinformation.



Number of participants

We’ll open these virtual newsroom visits to a small group of up to 20 local news practitioners and innovators, each working through their own digital transition challenges, for a broad conversation with the host organization about how we are facing up to the challenges of the moment.

Target Audience

Editors, publishers and journalists working in or for local news, and those with roles in innovation, product, audience and leadership.

Who can participate?

Tours are open to everybody, but given the limited number of places available, IPI members will be given priority.

* 10 tickets will be reserved for IPI members, and will be available on a first come, first served basis.

* 10 tickets will be open for all other editors, publishers and journalists.

Duration

Each visit will last approximately 60 minutes and there will be ample time for open conversation and questions.

Platform

Zoom, meeting format.

Registration

You are welcome to register and attend several tours, but due to limited number of tickets and due to high demand – “first-time visitors” will be given priority.

Registration deadline: 2 days before the tour date.

Registration Fee

Registration is free, but we encourage you to consider supporting our work by either joining our network or simply donating to IPI Press Freedom or Independent Journalism Fund.