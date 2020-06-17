Two online panels (in Turkish and English) to mark Kurdish journalist's 1500 days of imprisonment

On June 21, IPI, MLSA and PEN International will be holding online panel sessions in Turkish and English to highlight Nedim Türfent’s continued imprisonment. Learn more about Nedim’s case and how you can use your voice to help free him from prison.

On June 15, 45 international and local press freedom organizations published a joint statement to mark Nedim’s 1500 days behind bars and the injustice in Kurdish journalist’s case.

Panels will be broadcast live. Please follow @globalfreemedia, @pen_int, or @mlsaturkey Twitter accounts for the event link.

The panel timeline and speaker details are here:

TURKISH PANEL

Time: 13.00 (Turkey time)

Speakers:

Renan Akyavaş – IPI Turkey Programme Coordinator (moderator)

Burhan Sönmez – Author, PEN member

Zehra Doğan – Exiled journalist, Artist

Veysel Ok – MLSA Co-director, Nedim’s laywer

ENGLISH PANEL

Time: 16.00 (Turkey time)

Speakers:

Barış Altıntaş – MLSA Co-director (moderator)

Rebecca Harms – Former MEP

Pete Weatherby QC – Bar Human Rights Committee (UK), Executive Committee member

Mehveş Evin – Journalist, IPI Member

Nurcan Baysal – Journalist, PEN Member