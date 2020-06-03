Nabil al-Quaety,a video journalist who contributed to Agence France-Presse (AFP), was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his house in the city of Aden on June 2. No group has claimed responsibility for the killing.
More Articles
Recent Posts
- Growing hostility leads to attacks on RTV journalists in Slovenia June 3, 2020
- Access to information and the safety of journalists in times of crisis (Right On, June 4, 2020) June 3, 2020
- Quality journalism, COVID-19 and disinformation (FB Live, June 3, 2020) June 3, 2020
- Concerns over further politicization of Public TV in Czech Republic June 2, 2020
- Access Denied: FOI deadlines extended or suspended across Europe June 2, 2020
- The End of Press Freedom in Hong Kong? (Zoom, June 3, 2020) June 2, 2020
- IPI condemns attacks on journalists covering U.S. protests June 1, 2020
- Government’s discrediting of critical newspaper reporting damages UK press freedom May 29, 2020