IPI Online Press Briefing

The International Press Institute (IPI), the global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists for press freedom, invites you to an online press briefing with

* Soe Myint, Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of Mizimma Media Group, Myanmar

* Thin Lei Win Elkin, freelance journalist

Myanmar’s military junta is accelerating its attacks on the press, aiming to smother coverage of the pro-democracy protests and the junta’s bloody crackdown. Authorities have detained more than 70 journalists, revoked licences of independent media outlets, and repeatedly blocked internet access. The crisis has shown no sign of improvement.

IPI is hosting a special press briefing with two leading Myanmar journalists on the current situation and analyze what lies ahead. We’ll also ask: How can we support and show solidarity with our colleagues?

Moderator: Scott Griffen, Deputy Director, IPI