Mozambique should urgently take concrete steps to safeguard press freedom and expand the space for independent journalism as crucial pillars of the country’s young democracy, the International Press Institute (IPI) said following a four-day visit to the country. This must include ensuring the independence of regulatory bodies from political interference and swift criminal investigations in cases of attacks on journalists.

Throughout the week, the high-level IPI delegation, led by IPI Executive Board Chair Khadija Patel, engaged in a substantive dialogue with a range of stakeholders that included journalists, civil society, government, political parties, and members of the diplomatic community. The goal of these conversations was to learn more about the media environment and the challenges that journalists in Mozambique face in being able to do their work freely, independently, and safely.

At the conclusion of these meetings, IPI remains gravely concerned about increasing restrictions on press freedom and the shrinking space for independent journalism in the country. While we welcome statements by some government officials expressing support for press freedom, our conversations this week have shown that independent journalism is under significant pressure and that urgent action is needed in order to prevent further deterioration of press freedom and to safeguard democracy in Mozambique.

A key concern is the uncertain and unclear legal and regulatory environment under which the country’s media operate. The country’s constitution, 1991 Press Law, and 2014 freedom of information law set out strong formal press freedom and access to information guarantees. However, in practice implementation of these guarantees is weak and media are subject to a range of informal government controls that restrict access to information and limit independent reporting on a range of important issues of public interest, including the use of state resources and the conflict in Cabo Delgado.

The media are also subject to strong controls by the government’s information office, known as GABINFO, which is under the auspices of the office of the prime minister. This is especially evident in the area of accreditation of journalists, which GABINFO uses as a tool to control the press, and particularly the work of foreign journalists.

Mozambique is currently considering two draft media laws that are intended to update the 1991 Press Law – a goal that is broadly shared in principle by numerous stakeholders. However, the draft media laws in their current form would be a major setback for press freedom and require urgent revision in a number of areas in order to bring these proposals into alignment with domestic, regional, and international democratic standards and obligations. Of paramount importance is to ensure that any media regulatory body be fully independent of the government – including regarding the procedures for nominating the body’s members – and have a clearly defined mandate under the law.

We welcome commitments made by some government officials with whom we spoke to receive input from our delegation on ways to improve the draft media laws. We also urge the government to work in full consultation with domestic and international stakeholders to produce a revised media law package that complies with domestic and international freedom of expression standards.

We are also deeply alarmed by reports of escalating physical attacks and threats against journalists, together with a pattern of impunity for these crimes. This includes the disappearance of journalist Ibrahim Mbaruco in Cabo Delgado in April 2020, as well as recent attacks on journalists and media outlets in other parts of the country, including in Maputo. IPI raised key cases as well as the broader issue of impunity with government stakeholders during the visit, including the country’s deputy attorney general, urging swift action.

All states must ensure that members of journalists and civil society can carry out their work freely and without fear of attacks, intimidation or harassment. In addition, all states under international law have a duty to investigate attacks on journalists promptly, thoroughly, and independently, and to prosecute those responsible. This obligation does not disappear in a conflict zone, such as Cabo Delgado. On the contrary, states are legally bound under international law and international humanitarian law to ensure the safety of journalists and media workers in situations of conflict.

We renew our call on the country’s authorities to expedite investigations into attacks on journalists and media outlets in all parts of the country to prevent impunity and comply with international norms on the safety of journalists. IPI will continue to follow up with public authorities to ensure that there is improvement in this area.

Mozambique faces a number of broader political and social challenges, including the ongoing conflict in Cabo Delgado as well as the challenge of reinforcing the country’s 30-year old democracy. Meeting such challenges requires a robust, pluralistic, and free media. Developing and maintaining legal and regulatory environments that enable a free and independent media to flourish is especially challenging in today’s media environment — and is a challenge many countries around the world today face. IPI stands ready to work with all stakeholders in Mozambique to help ensure that the country’s media can operate freely and independently.

The IPI delegation was led by IPI Executive Board Chair Khadija Patel, forrmer IPI Executive Board Chair Markus Spillmann, IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen, IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette, and IPI Africa Programme Manager Patience Zirima.

These preliminary findings will be followed by a more developed report that includes recommendations on key issues.

