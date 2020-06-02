Mir Wahed Shah, a journalist working for Khurshid TV, was killed along with another staff member of the organization on May 30 in the capital Kabul, when a vehicle in which they were travelling hit an improvised explosive device. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group claimed responsibility hours after the attack.
