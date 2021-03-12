Between March 17 and 20, the International Press Institute (IPI) will be participating in an online summit held in cooperation with its partner organisations in the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR).

Locked Down: Protecting Europe’s Free Press will feature keynote speeches by UN Special Rapporteur for freedom of expression, Irene Khan, and EU Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency, Věra Jourová.

Spread across eight panel discussions held online over four days, the first MFRR summit brings together 32 journalists and experts from 16 countries to explore the threats facing media freedom in Europe across eight panels and two workshops.

IPI is a member of the MFRR, which is a mechanism which monitors, tracks and responds to media freedom violations in EU Member States and Candidate Countries.

– 13:00 CET

COVID-19: Pandemics, Public Health and Press Freedom

On March 17, IPI Advocacy Officer for Europe Jamie Wiseman will take part in a panel on the impact of COVID-19 on media freedom and the public’s right to know. The event at 12.00 CET features Dr. Gábor Polyák of the Mertek Monitor in Hungary, Dr. Lambrini Papadopoulou, of newspaper Documento in Greece and Margo Smit, from the News Ombudsman for Public Broadcasters in the Netherlands. Paola Rosà from the OBCT in Italy will be the moderator.

– 14:30 CET

State Capture: Undermining Independence of Media Outlets and Regulators

On March 17, IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen will moderate a panel on how EU member states silence independent scrutiny through the capture of outlets and regulators, focusing specifically on Hungary and Poland. The event at 13.30 CET will feature Petra Lesjak Tušek, head of the Slovenian Journalist Association (DNS), Veronika Munk, editor-in-chief of the Hungarian independent online news outlet Telex and Adam Bodnar, Commissioner for Human Rights in Poland.

March 19 – 17:00 CET

Online Harassment – Mitigating the emotional and professional impact of online hate

On March 19, IPI Head of Digital Communications Javier Luque will lead a workshop on online harassment and how to mitigate the emotional and professional impact of online hate. The workshop at 16.00 CET will discuss tactics used to silence and intimidate independent reporters and discuss the best strategies to address them, drawing on IPI’s systematic research of online harassment as a new form of silencing critical media.

March 20 – 14:30 CET

The Media Freedom Rapid Response: A Year in Review

On March 20, IPI Head of Europe Advocacy and Programmes Oliver Money-Kyrle will participate in a review of the first year of the MFRR. The event at 13:30 CET brings together the consortium partners to dissect the MFRR’s inaugural year to share challenges, findings and learnings to ensure we can contribute to and support the work protecting and advocating for journalists and media workers across Europe. The other speakers are Jantine van Herwijnen (FPU), Camille Petit (EFJ), Benjamin Bock (InfAI), Sarah Clarke (A19), Sofia Verza (OBCT). Nik Williams (ECPMF) will chair.

This event is part of the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR), a Europe-wide mechanism which tracks, monitors and responds to violations of press and media freedom in EU Member States and Candidate Countries.