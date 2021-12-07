Media coverage of press freedom violations in Nepal
Stories published by IPI’s partner media organisation in Nepal for the South Asia Cross-border Journalism Project:
Government committed to press freedom: Gandaki Province CM Pokharel → Read more here.
World Press Freedom Day: Against all odds → Read more here.
Social media is ‘dangerous’ to women journalists in Nepal → Read more here.
IPI partners in South Asia highlight hostile environment for women journalists → Read more here.
The state of media freedom in Nepal → Read more here.
To mark World Press Freedom Day, IPI’s media partners in the South Asia Cross-border journalism project in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Nepal have documented several press freedom violations in their countries. These stories are published in all the five news publications – The Daily Star, The Week, Dawn, Republica and Nagarik.
