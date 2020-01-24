Maxwell Nishan, a journalist for Fombina FM, a unit of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, was found dead on January 15 in Lainde community of northern Adamawa State. According to the Adamawa state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, the journalist was picked up by some unknown men from his house. Later farmers found him gagged and tied. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The local police spokesperson said that investigators found a message on hi mobile phone in which the journalist had said that his life was in danger.