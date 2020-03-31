María Elena Ferral, a contributor for the Diario del Xalapa and owner of media outlet El Quinto Poder, was shot in Papantla, city in Veracruz region in Mexico on March 30. According to sources, the unidentified gunmen came on a motorcycle and fired at her. She was immediately rushed to the hospital ,with eight gunshot wounds, where she succumbed to her injuries within a few hours. Police said that the case is being investigated.
