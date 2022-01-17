On January 17, photojournalist Margarito Martinez was shot in the head outside his home in the northern border city of Tijuana. He covered gang crime and violence for national and international newsoutlets. He had recently joined a state program aimed at safeguarding the lives of journalists after receiving death threats.
More Articles
Recent Posts
- IPI Vacancy: Africa Programme Officer January 18, 2022
- IPI condemns Sudan’s revocation of Al Jazeera Mubasher’s broadcast license January 17, 2022
- Ghana fails to secure justice for murdered journalist January 15, 2022
- Turkey journalist threatened after reporting on student’s suicide January 14, 2022
- IPI reiterates support for Carole Cadwalladr as she faces SLAPP trial January 14, 2022
- Malta: Implementation of Public Inquiry recommendations must meet international standards January 14, 2022
- IPI condemns arrest of Alaraby journalists in Sudan January 14, 2022
- Kazakhstan’s journalists face growing attacks January 13, 2022