Malala Maiwand, a journalist at Enikass TV and Radio, was travelling to work in her car when unidentified men opened fire killing her and the driver in Jalalabad district of Afghanistan on December 10. According to the regional governor, the assassins fled after the attack. No group has claimed responsibility for the killing.
