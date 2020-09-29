Luis Almendares,, 35, a freelance journalist was shot dead on September 28 in Comayagua, 60 kilometers north of the capital Tegucigalpa in a drive by shooting while he had gone to a shop. The journalist was shot on Sunday, September 27 by two people riding a motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police said. The murder is under investigation. Almendares was a known critic of the president and had also raised concerns about the special protection system for journalists introduced by the government.