Lourenço “Leo” Veras, a Brazilian journalists and editor of Porã News, was shot dead in his home in Paraguay on February 12. Reports indicate that three individuals gunned down Veras while he was having dinner with his family. He was rushed to hospital where, minutes later, succumbed to wounds. Veras was a well-known journalist in the region for his coverage of the frontier between Brazil and Paraguay.
