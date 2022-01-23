On January 23, journalist Lourdes Maldonadowas found dead in her car yesterday in border city Tijuana. In 2019, she had publicly asked President Obrador for help, saying she “feared for her life”, because of her work as a journalist
More Articles
Recent Posts
- Pakistani journalist murdered outside of press club January 24, 2022
- IPI calls for release of Turkey journalist Sedef Kabaş January 24, 2022
- Etaf Roudan: Journalism has given me the tools to empower women January 24, 2022
- IPI welcomes Veronika Sedláčková as new chair of Czech National Committee January 21, 2022
- Pressure on Kashmiri journalists intensifies as government intimidation grows January 21, 2022
- Greece: Concern over criminal charges against investigative reporters January 20, 2022
- Despite election loss, Babiš’s influence over media still matters January 19, 2022
- Mexico: Two killings of journalists in one week January 19, 2022