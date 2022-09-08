The IPI global network strongly condemns the apparent targeted killing of veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who was stabbed to death outside his home in western Las Vegas on September 2, 2022. On September 7, police arrested Robert Telles, an elected official who serves as the Clark County public administrator and who was a recent subject of German’s reporting, on suspicion of murder. IPI welcomes the swift action of Las Vegas law enforcement and calls for those responsible for German’s shocking killing to be held to account.

Earlier this year, Telles had been the focus of German’s reporting in a series of high-profile stories that uncovered claims of bullying and mismanagement in the Clark County administrator’s office, as well as an alleged “inappropriate relationship” between Telles and a member of his staff. After the Review-Journal published German’s articles, Telles denied the accusations and lashed out at the reporter in a series of Twitter posts. The official lost his primary re-election race for the local position in June, after continued unrest in his office was brought to light by German.

German had covered Las Vegas for 40 years and was renowned for his vigorous reporting on government wrongdoing, political scandals, and organized crime. Review-Journal editor Glenn Cook said this week, “It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places.”

“IPI strongly condemns the senseless killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. The arrest of a local public official in connection with the case is startling news and suggests that German’s killing may have been related to his work”, IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette said. “If confirmed, this would be a shocking development and a rare example of a journalist being targeted for their work in the United States.”

“German’s killing underscores that press freedom and journalist safety must be a priority for the Biden administration, and it raises serious concerns that the recent climate of intimidation and anti-press rhetoric by political figures in the U.S., led by former President Trump, has turned journalists into targets. As we call on Las Vegas law enforcement to ensure a swift and thorough investigation into this case that results in the jailing of those responsible. We also call on U.S. political leaders to immediately stop their verbal targeting of the press and use of intimidatory rhetoric, which has put American journalists in danger on their own soil.”