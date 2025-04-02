Finding the right focus

Having been at the forefront of Pakistan’s digital media industry since 2017, TCM’s decision to apply for the accelerator was a strategic move to explore innovative avenues for diversifying our reach and revenue streams, while ensuring long-term sustainability, as Pakistan’s mainstream media outlets with their extensive infrastructure and decades of establishment, already had a significant advantage over us. When TCM joined the accelerator program, our initial focus was on a largely untapped segment in Pakistan—hyperlocal news. We aimed to create a sustainable model for covering grassroots issues, often ignored by larger media outlets. However, it soon became evident that the resource-intensive nature of this ambition required a stronger financial foundation. The accelerator helped us identify a critical gap: the need for a robust capital generation strategy. This realization shifted our focus toward exploring crowdfunding as a sustainable revenue model to support our journalism.

A key question loomed large: Why would people pay for journalism when similar content is often available for free?

Leveraging crowdfunding with audience listening

Crowdfunding wasn’t entirely new to TCM; we had experimented with it in the past, but the results were less than encouraging. For instance, we placed one of our exclusive series about one of Pakistan’s most prolific scammers, Double Shah, behind a paywall on Patreon. However, this initiative faced significant obstacles due to limited access to payment gateways like PayPal in Pakistan and the relatively low adoption of online banking in the country. A key question loomed large: Why would people pay for journalism when similar content is often available for free? Surveys and focus groups conducted during the accelerator revealed that we lacked a clear understanding of our audience and their needs. By adopting the data-driven approach taught during the program, we gained valuable insights into the needs of both our local and diaspora audiences. This deeper understanding revealed that certain topics resonated strongly with our diaspora audience, prompting us to strategically shift some of our resources to cover these areas. Additionally, we recognized the potential of refocusing our crowdfunding model to better engage and cater to the diaspora audience, who are often more inclined and better positioned to support independent journalism financially.