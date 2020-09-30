Koy Piseth, 24, a reporter for CBN TV, was attacked and killed on September 29 while returning home from work. According to the police, the journalist, who was riding a motorcycle, was attacked by some unidentified assailants, who also came on a motorbike. Police are investigating the murder.
