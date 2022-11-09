Partners of the Council of Europe’s Platform on Safety of Journalists to conduct international mission

Albin Kurti, (R), Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo and Edi Rama, (L), Prime Minister of Albania. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Between 15 and 18 November 2022, partners of the Council of Europe’s Platform on Safety of Journalists will visit Kosovo and Albania to assess the current state of media freedom and protection for journalists in the two countries.

The International Press Institute (IPI) will join the mission along with ARTICLE 19, the Committee to Protect Journalists, the European Broadcasting Union, the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom, the European Federation of Journalists and Reporters Without Borders.

Partner organisations have requested meetings with respective Prime Ministers, ministers, representatives of parliamentary media committees, judicial authorities, local officials, regulatory bodies, public broadcasters and civil society organisations.

The mission’s partners will also meet journalists and journalists’ associations with the aim of taking stock of the situation with regard to the safety of journalists and media freedom in Kosovo and Albania.

The mission seeks to address attacks against journalists, impunity cases, legal threats and other related aspects of safety of journalists, independence of media and public service broadcasters. Following the mission, the partners of the Council of Europe’s Platform on Safety of Journalists will make the results of their mission to Kosovo and Albania public, including recommendations for governments and policy makers.

Interim findings will be shared via press conferences scheduled to take place on 16 November at h. 14.30 -15:30 at Hotel Sirius in Pristina and on 18 November at h. 14.30-15:30 at Hotel Rogner in Tirana.

