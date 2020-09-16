Julio Valdivia, a journalist working for Diario El Mundo de Córdoba was killed on September 9. His decapitated body, with signs of torture, was found in the remote municipality of Tezonapa, about 100 km from the Veracruz state capital. Police have described it as a homicide.
