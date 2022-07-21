Right now, our world and our communities are once again divided between democracy and authoritarianism. Only free and independent journalism can meet the challenge of the moment.

But how can independent media survive and thrive amid threats from repressive regimes or economic hardship? How can we harness new technologies and drive innovation to ensure the survival of a critical press? The world’s leading editors, publishers, and journalists are coming together at the 2022 IPI World Congress in New York City – Sept. 8-10 – to work on answers to these questions.

Hosted by the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, and IPI’s North American Committee, the Congress will feature Nobel Peace Prize laureates Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa. Muratov and The New Yorker’s Masha Gessen will open the Congress on Sept. 8 with a conversation on autocracy and media freedom in Russia.

The Congress’s flagship Town Hall session will focus on how to counter disinformation and harassment campaigns targeting fact-based journalism. Supported by the Simon and June Li Center for Global Journalism, the panel includes The Washington Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee, Michael Slackman, assistant managing editor for international at The New York Times, and Kyiv Independent Editor-in-Chief Olga Rudenko. Award-winning investigative journalist Azmat Khan will moderate the discussion.

Elsewhere at the World Congress, attendees will hear about innovation, product development, and media sustainability – all crucial factors to keep independent media healthy and able to carry out their core democratic mission. We’ll also talk about the threat to journalism from the all-encompassing power of tech platforms with The Tow Center’s Emily Bell, The Markup’s Julia Angwin, and Siddharth Varadarajan of India’s The Wire, among others.

That’s just a taste: The 2022 IPI World Congress is packed with panels, roundtables – including one with media funders and investors – masterclasses, plenaries, and one-on-one conversations. Be there to learn, debate, and share with peers from around the world who believe in the power of journalism to serve communities and strengthen democracies.

#IPIWoCo is more than an event. It’s a movement for journalism. Join us in New York this year, from Sept. 8 to 10!

Full programme here: https://ipi.media/ipi-world-congress-2022/

Book your seat at #IPIWoCo here: https://ipiwoco2022.sched.com/tickets

____

Note to media: For further information or to request interviews with any of the IPI 2022 World Congress speakers or attendees, please contact: Javier Luque, IPI Head of Digital Communications (M. +43 660 4588 551, jluque@ipi.media).