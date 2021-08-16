Joel Mumbere Musavuli, director of Baronnie de Byakato radio-television in Ituri region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, was stabbed to death on August 15, and his wife was serious wounded when suspected Mai-Mai militiamen entered their house and attacked them. Musavuli has received death threats after he reported about the Mai-Mai militia group in June.
